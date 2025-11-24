NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Two 16-year-old boys in Newport, Rhode Island were arrested and face charges for allegedly assaulting another student living with special needs at Rogers High School.

Newport police say the first teen was arrested on Friday when multiple videos started circulating, showing the alleged assault inside the boys’ locker room at the school.

Police say their investigation found the 16-year-old assaulted the victim on two separate occasions. Then on Saturday, a second teen was arrested.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent said it came to her attention that before football games, a practice that includes rough-housing and players hitting each other takes place. This time, it was taken to an extreme level. She also said other players did not intervene or tell an adult.

“The fact that there were so many young people standing around watching it, and not reacting the way they should have that something has to get done,” Rebecca Bolan said, Vice Chair Newport School Committee.

Now, the school committee chair is looking into a program to show students how to respond in events like this.

“Either getting help or getting involved just for someone to say hey not appropriate stop you know to go to the victims side and stand up for him,” Bolan said.

