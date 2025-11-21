HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 18-year-old men have been charged with a break-in at the Mass Firearms School in Holliston.

Jason Liberis, 18, of Oxford, and Bryan Ayala Perez, 18, of Johnston, RI each face charges including breaking and entering and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The incident took place on October 30.

Two semi-automatic rifles that were hanging on the wall of the front lobby were stolen.

The firearms have not yet been recovered.

