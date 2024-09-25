WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 18-year-olds are facing assault and battery charges after violence broke out at a Worcester high school soccer game last Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at South High Community School at a game against Doherty Memorial High School, when the soccer ball went out of bounds. As seen on cell phone video, one player kicked an opposing team’s player in the chest and in the face.

South High was wearing maroon and Doherty Memorial was wearing white.

“My friend’s brother is on the team and he said some kid got so mad for no reason,” said Riley Campbell, a sophomore at South High Community School.

The video shows players running off the field and into the stands.

“I do think that’s pretty crazy. I’ve never heard of so much fights happening at soccer games, but yeah, it’s pretty crazy,” said Bryan Ngunjiri, also a sophomore.

Parents said that no matter what provoked the violence, it shows bad sportsmanship.

“I have a daughter that attends South and I wouldn’t want this happening to her. Absolutely not. It’s uncalled for. I think these kids have a lot of growing up to do,” said Katelyn Kelley.

Worcester Public Schools issued a statement about the incident.

“The students involved in the altercation are being subjected to disciplinary action by their schools, teams, and potentially law enforcement,” the statement said.

According to the district, both schools’ soccer seasons are continuing as scheduled.

