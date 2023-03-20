HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 23-year-olds were killed in a single-car rollover crash in Holliston Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 717 Highland Street just before 10 p.m. for a report of a crash. Police say Holliston resident Joshua Taylor and Connecticut resident Haley Gens were found dead at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the car was traveling southbound on Highland Street at a high rate of speed when it rolled over and hit a tree.

State police and the Middlesex County DA’s Office are investigating.

No further information has been released.

