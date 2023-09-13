DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arraigned in Dedham Court Wednesday in connection with an assault outside the courthouse on Monday, which prosecutors said was related to a plea deal reached in the case of a teenager’s 2021 drowning death at a house party.

A trial was expected to get underway regarding the death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, but plans changed after a plea deal was reached involving retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin and his wife, Leslie, who hosted the party with alcohol.

Denzell Rowell and Roshawn Drane, who investigators said are Polk’s brothers, were arraigned on charges Wednesday connected to assaulting Coughlin and a friend outside the courthouse around 10:38 a.m. on Monday.

“After that initial strike to his face, he went down to the ground and tried to cover his head and face area,” the prosecutor said.

An ambulance was called to the fight scene outside the courthouse, but the parties declined treatment.

The plea deal was announced on Monday morning with both Coughlins pleading guilty to furnishing liquor to a person under 21. Both had previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of Polk, who died during a graduation party at the couple’s home on Netta Road on June 6, 2021.

The couple received a three-year suspended sentence while a charge of reckless endangerment was continued without a finding.

“Officers also spoke with individuals who were in that car waiting for the Coughlins, who stated the statement attributed to the defendant Mr. Rowell, ‘This isn’t over. We’re coming after you,’” the prosecutor said.

Polk’s family declined to speak with 7NEWS on camera about what happened outside the courthouse.

The judge set bail at $2500 for each brother, one had bail revoked on a previous case. Prosecutors said police are still looking the possibility of charging other suspects related to the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)