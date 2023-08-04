BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Roxbury Friday after a shooting in the Codman Park area off Townsend Street.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Friday morning, with several shots apparently fired at an apartment complex. Glass in the doors of the apartment units at 59 and 61 Codman Park was shattered.

Police said a video of the incident showed two people in distinctive clothing, which both suspects were wearing when they were pulled over while heading toward Walnut Avenue. They were arrested, and police said a firearm was also recovered.

On scene, multiple evidence markers were spotted on the pavement and bullet casings were visible on the ground. Investigators were seen entering both the 59 and 61 Codman Park units, with a larger police presence visible in the area around the apartment complex.

Police said the person who was shot took themselves to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place right near a playground.

