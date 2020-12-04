Two arrested after loaded gun, narcotics found during highway stop

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested two people after finding one with a loaded firearm and narcotics in the car after a traffic stop in Woburn on Thursday, officials said.

A trooper patrolling Route 93 at 10:20 p.m. saw an SUV traveling at 85 miles per hour cutting off other vehicles near exit 37, state police said.

The trooper activated her lights and had the car pull over in the breakdown lane, according to police.

The driver, Charles Phillips, 21, of Malden, and his passengers were moving around at the time in a strange manner, according to police.

All three occupants in the vehicle were ordered to show their hands and Phillips was removed from the vehicle.

During a pat and frisk police said a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol was spotted in plain sight and back up was requested.

After the SUV was towed from the scene and inventoried illegally possessed prescription pills were found in the vehicle, police said.

Phillips and his passenger, Cassan Jean-Francois, 22, also of Malden, were placed under arrest.

Both are being charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without FID card, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a B and D substance, possession of an E substance with intent to distribute and carrying a loaded firearm, police said.

Phillips is also being charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.

