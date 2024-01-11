BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Brockton stemming from an investigation in connection with the recent robbery of a mail carrier in Brockton.

Brockton residents Vashid Mashmasarmi and Soul Gagnon, both 20, were taken into custody Tuesday after detectives from the Randolph and Brockton Police Departments, along with a Mass State Trooper, executed a search warrant on a black Acura TL tied to the Dec. 27, 2023 robbery at the Rosemount Square apartment complex in Randolph.

During that robbery, authorities say two masked male suspects assaulted a postal worker and stole a mailbox master key, leaving the worker with injuries to his ribs and side.

According to officials, as they moved to execute their search warrant on the car, the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Gagnon, “failed to comply with commands and was found to be reaching toward his waistband”.

Officers took Gagnon to the ground and found him to be in possession of “a .40-caliber Glock with a loaded high-capacity magaazine and a round in the chamber.”

Gagnon was taken into custody by Brockton Police and charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

Mashmasarmi, the vehicle’s registered owner, then arrived. Upon search, he was fuond to be in possession of the postal master key allegedly taken during the December robbery.

Mashmasarmi was taken into custody by Randolph Police and charged with unarmed robbery, possession of a burglarious tool, and receiving stolen property.

