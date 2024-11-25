BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton.

Rivaldo Jean, 43, of Dorchester, was taken into custody and is now facing murder charges.

A 54-year-old man was found shot at a home on Pleasant Street on Friday.

A second individual, Imani Cort, was also arrested and is charged with conspiracy.

The pair were arraigned together Monday. Both pleaded not guilty.

