BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton.

Rivaldo Jean, 43, of Dorchester, was taken into custody and is now facing murder charges.

A 54-year-old man was found shot at a home on Pleasant Street on Friday.

A second individual, Imani Cort, was also arrested and is charged with conspiracy.

The pair were arraigned together Monday. Both pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox