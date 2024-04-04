WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a death investigation in Weymouth.

Investigators say the roommate of Christine Mello, who was found dead inside her Weymouth home earlier this week, and one other person are facing charges of financial crimes uncovered during the investigation.

Police said Mello’s body was likely left in the house for several days before it was discovered.

