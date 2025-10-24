BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the South End Thursday evening.

At 4:40 p.m., police were called for a well-being check at 696 Massachusetts Avenue but were flagged down by someone reporting an armed robbery at 1813 Washington Street.

Police say the victim was injured and reported he was assaulted and robbed by two people inside a nearby grocery store. One suspect allegedly punched the victim in the head and stole cash from him, while the second hit him in the head with a bottle.

Police say one of the suspects also allegedly threatened the victim with a small black object that was possibly a firearm before fleeing.

Following an investigation near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street, two people matching the description were found and both fled on foot. After short chases, both were taken into custody.

Jahar Pinkett, 42, of Dorchester, and Anthony Crumbley, 29, of Boston, were arrested.

Police say Pinkett had cash on him and officers also recovered a plastic bag with a rock like substance, believed to be methamphetamine. No firearm was recovered.

Pinkett was charged with armed robbery, assault and battery, and possession of a class B substance. Crumbley was charged with armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

