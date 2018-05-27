Two arrested, three guns recovered in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police Commissioner William Evans is stressing the need for a peaceful start to summer following the arrest of two on gun charges.

Two suspects — Zachary Wilson, 23 of Hyde Park, and Darius Powell, 19 of Dorchester, were arrested Saturday night after an investigation on Intervale Street in Dorchester led to the seizure of three illegal weapons.

Police found the guns in two vehicles:

One loaded black Ruger P85 9mm semi-automatic firearm equipped with a large capacity feeding device

One loaded silver .38 caliber revolver with black tape on its handle

One loaded silver Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver with a wooden handle

Wilson and Powell were been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Powell was also charged with unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

“This is a great arrest by the YVSF officers,” Evans said. “In just the past few days alone, this unit and my district officers have taken eight firearms off the street and arrested the suspects in possession of those weapons.

With these arrests and this weekend being the unofficial start to summer, we are sending a message that we want a peaceful summer—illegal firearm possession, gun violence and, for that matter, any type of violence in Boston will not be tolerated.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)