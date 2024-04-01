BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the deadly Easter morning shooting in Brockton.

Sirick Amado, 24, and Antonio Dejesus, 26, were arrested and charged with accesory to murder, the Plymouth County District Attorney said. Neither are believed to be the person who pulled the trigger.

Police are still seraching for a third suspect, who allegedly fatally shot his brother.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 36 Hoover Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Sunday found Sederick Abreu, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)