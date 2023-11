Boston police are investigating a home invasion in Dorchester late Monday night that left one victim in the hospital.

At 10:46 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the area of 77 Bowdoin St.

Two victims were assaulted, one of whom was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made; authorities said it is an ongoing investigation.

