DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two baby goats born at an animal rescue center in Dedham last month will soon be ready for adoption, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

In February, the ARL rescued six goats from a home in Boston and brought them to Dedham, as the animals could not be legally housed in the city, the organization said.

Two of the goats were pregnant, and because ARL staff did not know how far along they were, they were on “baby watch” starting in mid-April.

The kids were born 10 days apart One baby goat, which staff named Graham, was born on May 9. The second, named S’mores, was born on May 19.

ARL staff allowed the mother goats to nurse and care for their babies, and they were kept from public view to ensure they were healthy.

“Over the past few weeks the kid goats have slowly begun exploring their surroundings and are playful, friendly, and even spending time with a resident rooster in ARL’s Dedham barn,” the ARL said in a statement.

The goats will be available for adoption in the next few weeks, the ARL said.

Those interested in adopting them should monitor arlboston.org to keep an eye on their status. Prospective adopters will need to show that they have the proper space to house them, according to the ARL.

