Two black boxes have been recovered from the Potomac River, according to officials.

Crews have been on scene all Thursday in Washington D.C. following the deadly midair collision Wednesday night.

Recovery operations have ended for the day.

Investigators say no one survived the crash after a Blackhawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight.

Over 60 people died in the crash.

Among the victims were three U.S. soldiers and members of the U.S. figure skating community.

