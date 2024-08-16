HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two boats collided in Hingham Bay Friday afternoon, fire officials confirmed.

Flying above the scene, SKY7-HD spotted what appeared to be a damaged sailboat and a motorboat. The sailboat looked to be mostly submerged underwater.

It is unclear how many people were injured.

Police boats and a towboat were seen in the water at the crash scene. The U.S. Coast Guard was also responding to the scene.

Firefighters stood by on shore as the passengers were brought over.

No additional information was immediately available as of 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story;

