BOSTON (WHDH) - Two eateries in Greater Boston were featured prominently in the New York Times’s latest top restaurant list, along with a few other entries from New England.

Neptune Oyster in Boston’s North End and Dear Annie in Cambridge made “The Restaurant List” for 2022.

The newspaper had praise for Neptune’s risotto, scallops and iced beds of oysters clams and crab claws, while also dishing out compliments for Dear Annie’s mussels and grilled cheese.

Two more New England restaurants were also featured prominently in the list, with Leeward and Twelve cracking the top 50, both of which can be found in Portland, Maine.

