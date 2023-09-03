CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two local restaurants are serving up support for those impacted by the deadly Hawaiian wildfires. They’re participating in a nationwide movement to help feed the families of those who lost everything.

Throughout the month of September, you can help support the cause.

World Central Kitchen, a charity organization, is teaming up with restaurants for #ChefsforHawaii to provide much needed meals for those devastated by the recent wildfires.

At least 115 were killed when the fires ripped through the island of Maui. Thousands more were left without a place to call home.

Daniel Roughan is the owner of Source restaurant in Harvard Square. His restaurant is one of the local eateries helping to support World Central Kitchen’s mission.

“We need to remember that we are one nation, and this is our opportunity to help our brothers and sisters out there,” Roughan said. “Anything we can do to help, that’s what we’re doing so everything Tuesday come down and support the cause, it’s a great cause and be the nation that we really are.”

Throughout the month of September, Source will be holding "Tiki Tuesdays" complete with Hawaiian themed food and drinks. Roughan said they will donate the majority of the profits eerie Tuesday to help the people of Maui.

“So come have fun, enjoy the Tiki Tuesday,” he said. “It’s kitschy it’s fun, it’s fresh, but know that while having fun, you’re helping someone.”

Monument in Charlestown is mixing up a special cocktail “Maui Love.” The restaurant said this charity cocktail will be available all month, and a portion of every drink sold will go to World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen said it has donated nearly 100,000 meals to those impacted by the wildfires.

