BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a call about a domestic disturbance led to an assault on a police officer. Two city employees now face charges.

According to prosecutors, Marwa Khudaynazar and her boyfriend had been arguing. Court documents show she called 9-1-1 after he allegedly took her keys and wouldn’t let her leave.

Khudaynazar’s boyfriend told police she assaulted him. She told police she did not live in the apartment.

Her boyfriend told police that she assaulted him.

Officers asked her to leave as they arrested her boyfriend. In a police report, they say Khudaynazar was slurring her words and admitted to drinking.

During the interaction, police say Khudaynazar told officer she and her boyfriend worked for the mayor’s office.

Prosecutors say she refused to leave and refused to let an officer out the door.

According to court documents, “the caller then ripped her hand out of Officer Santana’s hand and pushed Officer Santana’s right hand and proceeded to strike Officer Santana on the chest.”

Sources tell 7NEWS that Khudaynazar currently serves as the Chief of Staff for Boston’s Office of Police Accountability. The office is a civilian body that investigates complaints of misconduct by the Boston police department.

Both Khudaynazar and her boyfriend face charges in connection to the incident.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says her office is investigating.

“Public servants are held, rightly, to a very high standard, and I hope that everyone gets the support that they need here,” said Mayor Wu. “We also know that we’re serving public trust.”

A city spokesperson tells 7NEWS, “When the City learned of the incident, both employees were placed on unpaid leave effective immediately while the City continues to investigate. The City takes these allegations very seriously and holds all public servants to the highest standard.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)