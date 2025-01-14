ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers were arrested in connection with a homicide in Abington last month, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Suzito Lopes, 43, of Quincy, was arrested at a home in Brockton Monday night, while Antonio Lopes, 37, of Taunton, turned himself in Tuesday at the Abington Police Department, the office said.

The two were arrested a few weeks after 43-year-old Anthony Leverone was found dead in the backyard of a home, the DA said.

On Dec. 27, at around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to 563 Plymouth St. for a well-being check on Leverone, according to the office. Emergency crews found him unresponsive outside and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, detectives “developed probable cause and sought and obtained arrest warrants for two men in connection with the crime,” the office said.

The Lopes brothers are expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

