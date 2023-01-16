BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police.

The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road.

Police say no one was injured.

The crashes happened as winter weather caused slick conditions throughout Massachusetts Monday morning.

ALERT: Please exercise care, dangerous driving conditions throughout the town. Luckily nobody injured in this accident on Clinton Rd. where 2 seperate cars crashed in the same location within minutes of each other. DPW quickly on scene to sand/salt. pic.twitter.com/42skfbxEo5 — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) January 16, 2023

