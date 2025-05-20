BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars were involved in a crash in Billerica Tuesday morning.

SKY7-HD spotted the heavily damaged vehicles near the intersection of Treble Cove Road and Jenkins Drive.

The incident appeared to be a head-on collision. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox