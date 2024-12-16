BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly drone strike that killed three U.S. service members and injured 40 others overseas, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

One of the suspects is slated to appear in federal court in Boston at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the office said in a statement.

Federal officials are expected to provide more information later Monday afternoon.

