DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children are dead and a woman and an infant are hospitalized after an “unimaginable, senseless tragedy” occurred at a home in Duxbury on Tuesday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

Cruz said responders initially found a woman who appeared to have jumped out a window of a home on Summer Street around 6 p.m. in an apparent suicide attempt.

When they went inside, officers said they found two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma. The children were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was also hospitalized.

Cruz said it will be a slow and steady process as officials try to figure out how this happened. However, he stressed that this was not a random act and there is no threat to the public.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the home remained an active crime scene, with police blocking off part of the road.

The names of those involved have not been released.

