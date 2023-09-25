LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say two children are expected to recover after they were struck by a vehicle in Lynn on Monday morning.

Officials with the Lynn Fire Department told 7NEWS the crash happened in the area of Holyoke Street and left two “elementary school-age” children injured sometime after 8 a.m.

According to Lynn FD, the two children were transported to Mass General Hospital for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later released a statement saying that it was around 8:15 a.m. when their department received reports of a motor vehicle accident near 98 Holyoke St.

“The investigation revealed that the operator struck two pedestrians, a ten-year-old female and a seven-year-old male, as well as two parked vehicles,” the department said.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene of the crash and was cited for charges “related to unsafe operation and speeding.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

