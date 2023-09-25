LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say two children are expected to recover after they were struck by a vehicle in Lynn on Monday morning.
Officials with the Lynn Fire Department told 7NEWS the crash happened in the area of Holyoke Street and left two “elementary school-age” children injured.
According to Lynn FD, the two children were transported to Mass General Hospital for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.
Details on what led up to the incident or if a driver was facing any charges have not yet been released.
Authorities said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
