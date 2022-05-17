BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two construction workers paving a driveway sustained serious injuries after the men were electrocuted Tuesday, according to the Burlington Police and Fire chiefs.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Burlington Police and Fire found the two men on Carey Ave., suffering from injuries. Responding crews immediately implemented emergency procedures to ensure the other workers, passersby and responding crews were safe.

The workers were treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were injured while working on a driveway paving crew for a private contractor when a dump truck bucket touched live electrical wires. The first victim, a 20-year-old man, was operating a skid-steer loader when he was electrocuted. The second worker tried to help and was also shocked.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and is responding to the scene. Eversource was also notified and has responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Carey Avenue is a residential side street, and residents are advised that there will be an emergency crew presence in their neighborhood for most of the day Tuesday. Carey Road is currently closed between Meadowvale Road and Marion Road.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)