DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said that two people are dead after a shooting in the area of Melbourne Street in Dorchester around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A third victim was hospitalized after the shooting.

Witnesses said that a group was entering a party at a home on Melbourne Street when they were shot outside of the home.

Many of the people in the area attending the party went running for safety after the shots were fired.

“It was like rapid-fire,” one witness, who was in the backyard of the home during the shooting, said.

The family of the victims said that both men who died are fathers of young children.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

A next-door neighbor was also hit in the ankle by a piece of a bullet that went through the wall of his home.

