WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man and 15-year-old girl died Monday in a fiery car crash in the woods off of Route 20 in Weston, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Weston police received an automated crash detection 911 call from a car on the eastbound side of the highway, just past Colpitts Road, according to the DA’s office. Police found the vehicle engulfed in flames in the woods just off the roadway, the office said.

Officers tried to extinguish the fire, but had to wait for the fire department to fully put it out, according to the DA.

The 20-year-old male driver and 15-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office said.

The crash is under investigation by the DA’s office, Weston police, and Massachusetts State Police.

