BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two departments at Brockton Hospital are back open for business roughly six months after a fire forced the entire hospital to close back in February, a hospital official confirmed Monday.

Signature Healthcare Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications Lorraine McGrath in a statement said the hospital’s wound and infusion departments are open for scheduled procedures in the Brockton Hospital building.

Emergency crews responded on Feb. 7 after an electrical fire broke out inside the hospital. The response grew to 10 alarms and all patients and staff were ultimately forced to evacuate.

Most Brockton Hospital departments were moved to other locations while repairs are made at the hospital.

While the wound and infusion departments have reopened, there were still no emergency services at Brockton Hospital as of Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)