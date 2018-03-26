Two displaced after fire in Boston apartment building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Boston.

The fire broke out at a 16-story building on Hawthorne Place.

Officials say the fire was put out quickly.

Two people who live at the apartment are now without a place to stay. Fire officials say the damage is about $20,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

