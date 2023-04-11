LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lynn responded on Tuesday as a home went up in flames on Red Rock Street.

Officials said crews arrived at the scene to find fire on the porch of the home.

Flames caused heat damage to some neighboring homes.

No one was home when the fire broke out, though.

Speaking on Tuesday, neighbors said crews raced to keep the neighborhood safe.

“It was amazing to see them work together and get everything done,” neighbor Hilary Brown said. “They did a fabulous job in taking care of that and saving the homes beside it.”

The Red Cross is assisting two families who were displaced as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday night.

