NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A building in New Bedford was in flames Friday morning, sending two firefighters to the hospital, officials said.

Firefighters reported to the building on County Street, with Tony’s Bar and Cafe on the first floor and four residential units above, at 6:30 a.m.

The roof caved in as firefighters fought the flames throughout the morning, the New Bedford Fire Department shared on Facebook.

The tenants on the upper floor apartments were safely evaluated as heavy smoke filled the first and second floors, crews reported.

The two firefighters were brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.

