BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hurt while putting out a house fire in Brookline.

SKY7-HD spotted plumes of smoke coming from the Freeman Street home, just before 4 p.m.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to a hospital for burns to the neck, another experienced chest pains.

Everyone who lives inside the home was able to get out uninjured.

Firefighters say a stairwell in the home collapsed at the peak of the fire.

At this time, firefighters are working to put out hot spots in the home.

A witness says she stepped out of her home when she smelled smoke from outside.

“Initially there was a large crowd of people… I started to choke from the smoke as I walked outside,” said one woman who witnessed the fire.

Fire officials are still working to find out how many people live in the home.

