BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hurt while putting out a house fire in Brookline.

SKY7-HD spotted plumes of smoke coming from the Freeman Street home, just before 4 p.m.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to a hospital for burns to the neck, another experienced chest pains.

Everyone who lives inside the home was able to get out uninjured.

Firefighters say a stairwell in the home collapsed at the peak of the fire.

At this time, firefighters are working to put out hot spots in the home.

A witness says she stepped out of her home when she smelled smoke from outside.

“Initially there was a large crowd of people… I started to choke from the smoke as I walked outside,” said one woman who witnessed the fire.

Fire officials are still working to find out how many people live in the home.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox