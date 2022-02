BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lakeville couple celebrated the birth of twins on a day of 2s.

After staying at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for the past three weeks, Heather Xavier and her husband Pedro welcomed twin sons Kaiden and Karter on Tuesday.

The twins are staying in the Neonatal Intensive care unit but they and their parents are healthy, hospital officials said.

