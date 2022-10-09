KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a woman were found dead at their home, according to police.

Kingston Police said today around 11:15 a.m. a family member called 911 and reported two people dead at a home on Elm Street.

Both the man, 45, and the woman, also 45, were found with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was found outside and the woman inside the home.

Kingston Police contacted Massachusetts State Police and an investigation has commenced.

Investigators currently do not consider the situation significant of any threat to public safety.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

