After seven long months, two French bulldogs have been reunited with their family in Lawrence.

“I’m excited,” dog owner Ashely Martinez said. “Those are my babies.”

Martinez said her six children, including two sets of twins, are thrilled.

“I can’t get my dogs back,” she said. “They keep stealing them and hiding them in their rooms.”

The pure-bred Frenchies, a light colored female named potato and a male named Malik, got away from their home in February. Ashley said her kids convinced her the dogs would be found someday.

“We kept saying, we’ll find them, we’ll find them,” Martinez said.

The dogs were found by a woman driving along Lawrence Road in Salem, New Hampshire last week. A Facebook post helped the animal control officer locate the owner, and the happy reunion came a few days later.

“Everyone was crying,” “it was absolutely what I got into this to do. You have the bad days, you have the animal abuse and neglect and then you have days when you get to bring a dog back home and it makes it all worth it, 100 percent.” said Bjarna O’Brien, an animal control officer.

The dogs did not spend seven months on their own. It’s believed they were stolen. A dark colored SUV was spotted near Martinez’s home when they disappeared.

Malik has an issue with his eye, and veterinarian professionals hope it can be saved.

“It’s sad because I just want to make sure he’s okay,” Martinez said.

The family hope whoever stole the dogs will be caught.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)