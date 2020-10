WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to the scene after a fire broke out inside a shed in Whitman on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames found a massive fire that damaged two nearby homes during the morning hours.

The fire destroyed the shed and left some external damage.

No injuries were reported.

