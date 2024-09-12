QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a liquor store in Quincy, police said.

At around 7:53 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a car through Old Colony Liquors at 637 Southern Artery, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Two people inside the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Crews removed the vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

Police on scene said the car was parked or trying to park at a CVS parking lot across the street, when the driver went in reverse into the liquor store.

No other information was immediately available.

