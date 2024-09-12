QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a liquor store in Quincy, police said.

At around 7:53 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a car through Old Colony Liquors at 637 Southern Artery, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Two people inside the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Crews removed the vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

Police on scene said the car was parked or trying to park at a CVS parking lot across the street, when the driver went in reverse into the liquor store.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox