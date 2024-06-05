BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Braintree caused one car to roll onto its side Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At around 4:15 p.m., three cars were involved in a crash on Route 93 North just before Exit 6, police said in a statement. One car rolled onto its side and the driver was “momentarily” trapped inside, police said.

Two people had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, and two cars were towed from the scene, according to police.

One driver was issued a citation, but police did not specify what the citation was for. No other information was immediately available.

