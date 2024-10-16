FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence was seen outside a home on Dickinson Street in Fall River Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to a location on Dickinson Street just after 4:30 a.m. reporting a “possible stabbing and/or shooting”, authorities said.

An adult male with non-life-threatening injuries and a female with “significant” injuries were transported to local trauma centers.

The investigation is ongoing.

