FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were hospitalized after a stabbing and shooting at a Fall River home early Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 4:37 a.m., officers responded to a report at a home on the 400 block of Dickinson Street, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police discovered a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck area and a 42-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Both were taken to local hospitals, police said. The woman remains in critical condition and the man is in stable condition, according to the department.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

