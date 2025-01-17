BOSTON (WHDH) - A double stabbing Thursday night outside of Boston Prep in Hyde Park sent two people to the hospital, according to officials.

The school says the stabbing was a result of a fight that happened during a boys’ basketball game.

Police say a 17-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after clearing the scene, officers said a second person, an 18-year-old, took himself to the hospital.

Officials said he’s also expected to be okay.

Boston Prep says the area was secured and there was no threat to the school at the time.

Despite the assurances, parents say they’re still worried.

“Honestly, I’m really scared,” said Sherita Perkins, who’s daughter attends the school. “Having someone stabbed one day, and then bringing my daughter back to school the next day… Now I’m really concerned.”

Boston Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)