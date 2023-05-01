LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men who had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds have now been charged in connection with a fatal house party shooting in Lawrence, according to officials.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced that Saul Enrique Morales Espinosa, 22, and Joshual Ramirez, 20, both of Lawrence, had been charged with felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm.

The two were charged as police continue to investigate a shooting at a house party in Lawrence on Sunday that killed one victim and left five people wounded.

Both Espinosa and Ramirez pleaded not guilty during remote arraignments on Monday, held before a Lawrence District Court judge. According to the DA’s office, Espinosa is still hospitalized in Boston while Ramirez is receiving treatment “locally.”

The arraignments came a day after officers were originally called to Royal Street for a disturbance around 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Police found six victims, who were transported to Lawrence General Hospital, including 18-year-old Desiderio Arias, of Boxford Street, who was later pronounced dead.

A relative said Arias was attending a birthday party when he was shot.

The shootings are not believed to have been random and continue to be investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

