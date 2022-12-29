Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage.

Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.

In a notice posted on the HLP website, officials said the repair work will start on Friday, Dec. 30, around midnight and last until 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“You will not be able to report the outage online or with the 888 # as our office will be without power as well,” the notice stated.

The Town of Hudson notice added that those who have outage questions should call Hudson Light & Power at (978) 568-8736.

