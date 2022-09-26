BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are in the hospital after a gas tanker and a van collided in Hyde Park early this morning.

Officials said the van hit a truck on Hyde Park Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Boston Fire crews said the hit to the gas tanker caused a leak of 50-60 gallons of gasoline onto the street. Crews have closed portions of the road while they put down absorbents and cover the sewer drains to contain the spill. Officials said residents who live in the area shouldn’t be concerned.

JUST IN: Surveillance vid. shows the moments a van crashed into a gas tank early Mon. Officials say 2 people in the van were taken to the hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries. You could experience delays on Hyde Park Ave. if you’re driving thru. @7News



📸: Manuel Francisco pic.twitter.com/ReYKd0GNOT — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) September 26, 2022

The driver and passenger of the van are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and officials said they’re expected to be OK.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)