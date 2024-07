REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Revere early Thursday morning.

Both cars were heavily damaged and the two individuals were taken away via ambulance.

Part of the Salem Turnpike was closed while crews cleared the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)