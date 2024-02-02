BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at a Caribbean Festival in Dorchester will be in court Friday.

Eight people were shot in the August incident, all of whom suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hubman Hunter will be arraigned Friday morning, and a bail hearing for Gerald Vick be he held later in the afternoon. Both men are facing a lost list of charges including assault and battery with a firearm.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the shooting.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu decried the violence while speaking with reporters in the immediate aftermath of the August tragedy.

“It’s just heart-wrenching to hear that a treasured community event has been disrupted by acts of violence from those who had nothing to do with the event and there’s absolutely no excuse for something that is open to the community and part of Boston’s culture and heritage to be talked about this way because of the acts that were introduced,” she said.

In a statement at the time, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “This joyous festival of Caribbean heritage may have been affected by senseless violence, but we stand with the many good people here today who will not let this violence define their cultural celebration.”

Also In a statement at the time, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said, “These individuals displayed a complete disregard for human life in the midst of one of the City’s cultural celebrations, endangering the lives of hundreds of people. We are proud of all of our officers for their quick and professional response in the speedy apprehension of these individuals. This should send a clear message to anyone who comes into our City that we will not stand for this type of violence and we will use all our means to identify you and apprehend you.”

