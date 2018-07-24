Two indicted in February crash that killed Needham teens

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham man and a Wellesley woman have been indicted in connection with a February crash that killed two teenagers in Needham.

Robert Berry, 65 of Needham, and Danis Antoine-Guiteau, 52 of Wellesley, were indicted on numerous charges stemming from the crash in which the Needham girls were struck and killed while walking near their high school.

Berry was indicted on charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide and two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Antoine-Guiteau was indicted on manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide charges.

Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17, were walking on Webster street when they were struck and killed on Feb. 10.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

